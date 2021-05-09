Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10583141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're honoring a New York City bus driver who helped stop two kidnappings. Winston Brown is our MTA Hero of the week.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Eyewitness News is celebrating a mother-daughter duo as our MTA Heroes of the week.Dispatcher Leslie Green and her daughter, train operator Carla Yearwood, have served the public with distinction for years.Green started as a conductor in 2001 and rose through the ranks.Yearwood became a train operator in 2015.Yearwood said she is proud to be her mother's daughter."Every day I'm grateful that my mom gave me a career path to follow...I'm so proud to have her same hustle and motivation to excel. Thank you mom for leading the way," she said.Happy Mother's Day to Leslie!