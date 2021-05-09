mta hero

Mother-daughter duo named MTA Heroes of the week

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just in time for Mother's Day, Eyewitness News is celebrating a mother-daughter duo as our MTA Heroes of the week.

Dispatcher Leslie Green and her daughter, train operator Carla Yearwood, have served the public with distinction for years.

Green started as a conductor in 2001 and rose through the ranks.

Yearwood became a train operator in 2015.

Yearwood said she is proud to be her mother's daughter.

"Every day I'm grateful that my mom gave me a career path to follow...I'm so proud to have her same hustle and motivation to excel. Thank you mom for leading the way," she said.

Happy Mother's Day to Leslie!

