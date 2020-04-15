Coronavirus News: Summer school possible as New Rochelle school district mulls options

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A school district in Westchester County is considering summer school as one possibility to keep students on track despite extensive closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.New Rochelle's schools were among the first public schools in the country to close because of coronavirus and Superintendent Laura Feijoo says distance learning has been a challenge, including summer school."So we're looking at the engagement of assignments, activities, interactions with teachers," Feijoo said. "We know the students who are engaged and are working in that way well and we know the students who are not."Feijoo herself is recovering from COVID-19.This week, she sent an email reminding parents that the decision to close schools for the rest of the year has still not been determined by the state.Feijoo says her staff is exploring a number of possibilities including summer school for students who may need it.If social distancing guidelines are relaxed, those classes would likely take place in a more traditional school setting."So if that's a possibility and we are allowed to do that, we are putting in contingency plans to be able to support students, but certainly virtual learning is another option," Feijoo said.This week the district hired a new high school principal who says addressing the anxiety of students is a pressing need."So that separation, the quarantine, all of that plays into the psyche of young children," principal Adofo Muhammad said. "Especially adolescents whether they be in high school, middle school or elementary school."For now, schools are closed through May 29 and regents exams and state tests are canceled.