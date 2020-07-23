Reopen NYC: 8 public pools reopening Friday with new safety measures

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that three pools would reopen on July 24 with the goal of 15 pools reopening by August, but he announced Thursday that eight pools will be back in business.
The are:
1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx
2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn
3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan
5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens
6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens
7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island
8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten Island
There will be new new COVID-19 procedures and features in place, and pool-goers can expect to see changes regarding capacity, cleanliness and precautions.
There will be capacity limits and a new wristband policy, enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitary features, and social distancing policies and signage.
Seven other pools are still slated to open on August 1. They include:
Bronx: Crotona, Haffen
Brooklyn: Betsy Head
Manhattan: Hamilton Fish, Marcus Garvey, Jackie Robinson
Queens: Astoria
Daily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
