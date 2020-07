Reopen NYC: 8 public pools reopening Friday with new safety measures

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is reopening some public pools Friday as the city continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.Mayor Bill de Blasio announced last month that three pools would reopen on July 24 with the goal of 15 pools reopening by August, but he announced Thursday that eight pools will be back in business.The are:1) Mullaly - Highbridge, Bronx2) Sunset - Sunset Park, Brooklyn3) Kosciuszko - Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn4) Wagner - East Harlem, Manhattan5) Liberty - Jamaica, Queens6) Fisher - East Elmhurst, Queens7) Tottenville - Tottenville, Staten Island8) Lyons - Tompkinsville, Staten IslandThere will be new new COVID-19 procedures and features in place, and pool-goers can expect to see changes regarding capacity, cleanliness and precautions.There will be capacity limits and a new wristband policy, enhanced cleaning procedures and sanitary features, and social distancing policies and signage.Seven other pools are still slated to open on August 1. They include:Bronx: Crotona, HaffenBrooklyn: Betsy HeadManhattan: Hamilton Fish, Marcus Garvey, Jackie RobinsonQueens: AstoriaDaily hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.