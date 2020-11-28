coronavirus new jersey

Newark COVID Task Force shuts down 8 businesses for violations

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announces eight businesses have been cited for COVID violations.

The mayor was and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose made the announcement on Saturday.

They say that within the first two days of Mayor Baraka's 10-day lockdown, the Newark's COVID-19 Task Force issued eight summonses to businesses that violated Governor Phil Murphy's Executive Order.

"Because the number of residents who have tested COVID-19 positive has been on the rise in our City, it's important that we take every precaution to protect our neighbors and visitors," Baraka said. "And while we strongly support our business owners, unfortunately there are still some who have refused to abide by the Governor's Order. It's our responsibility to hold those businesses accountable for their actions."

Mayor Baraka's recommendation that Newark residents follow a 10-day lockdown began on November 25 and will continue through December 4.
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson has more on the stay-at-home advisory in Newark.


This recommendation came as a result of a 41% COVID-19 positivity rate in the East Ward and a 21% rate citywide, which is twice the rate of the entire State of New Jersey.

It followed Governor Murphy's Executive Order, issued on November 16, decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits.

"We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community," Mayor Baraka said. "We cannot go back where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People's lives depend on this."

RELATED | 'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions imposed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey

Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewarkessex countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyras barakacoronavirusreopen new jerseyphil murphycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseybusinesssmall businessnew jersey news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: Cases in US likely 8 times higher than reported, CDC says
COVID Live Updates: NYC reports 1,522 new cases, 3.3% 7-day average
COVID Live Updates: CT imposes new fine on businesses that break coronavirus rules
Hoping to curb cases, Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Retired Zappos CEO dies at 46
Small Business Saturday more important than ever amid pandemic
1 stabbed in food court altercation during Black Friday shopping rush
Would you wait 36 hours for a PS5? This 20-year-old did
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler
Vanderbilt woman may become first to play in Power 5 conference football game
2 dead in Black Friday shooting at California mall
Show More
Holiday tradition drawing crowds - but with a big adjustment
PS5 craze: Videos show Black Friday crowds, shoppers tumbling
Phones can now notify users of COVID exposure risk
Tribute celebrating life of David Dinkins to be held in NYC
Queens restaurant busted for operating illegal bottle club with nearly 80 people
More TOP STORIES News