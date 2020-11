Newark COVID Task Force shuts down 8 businesses for violations

EMBED >More News Videos Anthony Johnson has more on the stay-at-home advisory in Newark.

EMBED >More News Videos Toni Yates has more on the new COVID restrictions imposed by Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announces eight businesses have been cited for COVID violations.The mayor was and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose made the announcement on Saturday.They say that within the first two days of Mayor Baraka's 10-day lockdown, the Newark's COVID-19 Task Force issued eight summonses to businesses that violated Governor Phil Murphy's Executive Order."Because the number of residents who have tested COVID-19 positive has been on the rise in our City, it's important that we take every precaution to protect our neighbors and visitors," Baraka said. "And while we strongly support our business owners, unfortunately there are still some who have refused to abide by the Governor's Order. It's our responsibility to hold those businesses accountable for their actions."Mayor Baraka's recommendation that Newark residents follow a 10-day lockdown began on November 25 and will continue through December 4.This recommendation came as a result of a 41% COVID-19 positivity rate in the East Ward and a 21% rate citywide, which is twice the rate of the entire State of New Jersey.It followed Governor Murphy's Executive Order, issued on November 16, decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits."We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community," Mayor Baraka said. "We cannot go back where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People's lives depend on this."