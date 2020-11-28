Newark COVID Task Force shuts down 8 businesses for violations

The mayor was and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose made the announcement on Saturday.
They say that within the first two days of Mayor Baraka's 10-day lockdown, the Newark's COVID-19 Task Force issued eight summonses to businesses that violated Governor Phil Murphy's Executive Order.
"Because the number of residents who have tested COVID-19 positive has been on the rise in our City, it's important that we take every precaution to protect our neighbors and visitors," Baraka said. "And while we strongly support our business owners, unfortunately there are still some who have refused to abide by the Governor's Order. It's our responsibility to hold those businesses accountable for their actions."
Mayor Baraka's recommendation that Newark residents follow a 10-day lockdown began on November 25 and will continue through December 4.
This recommendation came as a result of a 41% COVID-19 positivity rate in the East Ward and a 21% rate citywide, which is twice the rate of the entire State of New Jersey.
It followed Governor Murphy's Executive Order, issued on November 16, decreasing indoor and outdoor gathering limits.
"We cannot risk a continual spread of COVID-19 in our community," Mayor Baraka said. "We cannot go back where we were in April and May. But what we can do is urge everyone to be responsible, cautious, and think of the greater good. People's lives depend on this."
RELATED | 'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip