Coronavirus News: Weddings can take place remotely in New York, Cuomo says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Many marriage bureaus have been closed because of the health emergency, leaving couples unable to get licenses because the state requires the betrothed to complete their application in person.But Cuomo is going to order that provision waived to let couples apply remotely, his office said Saturday.The state will also enable town and city clerks to conduct weddings by video."There is now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom. Yes or no," the governor said with a chuckle.Earlier this week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was asked at a news briefing about the possibility of online marriage applications, particularly for any couples seeking to wed so they could share health insurance after a job loss.Officials have said an estimated half-million city residents are out of work or likely to lose their jobs soon. De Blasio said the online application idea was worth exploring, but he stressed that there are other ways for residents to get health insurance, including through the city's NYC Care program."We don't want people to feel like, 'Oh, my God, unless I'm married, I can't get on someone's plan, I have no options,'" he said.