TCS NYC Marathon: Everything to know about this year's big race

Watch live coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon on Channel 7 on Sunday, November 5 starting at 7 a.m.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Tens of thousands of runners will put their skills to the test, running 26.2 miles throughout the five boroughs for the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 5.

Once again, WABC-TV will be your home for marathon coverage beginning at 7 a.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream Eyewitness News.

Runners will line up for the race in Staten Island with kickoff set for 8 a.m.

RELATED | How to watch the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon

The Professional Men and Women's Wheelchair Divisions will be the first to start, followed by the Professional Women and Men's Open Division. The rest of the thousands of runners will then begin their journey to the finish line.

While Sunday's marathon is the main attraction, there will be many events going on around town leading up to the big race.

FRIDAY: TCS NYC Marathon Opening Ceremony

Thousands of runners from around the world will parade across the TCS New York City Marathon finish line to usher in the weekend with a celebration that will conclude with fireworks.

Eyewitness News' Ryan Field and Brittany Bell will host our coverage of the Opening Ceremony and provide a preview to Marathon Weekend on Friday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will close out our 6 p.m. show.

SATURDAY MORNING: Abbot Dash to the Finish Line 5K and USATF 5K Championships

The event will be highlighted by the 2023 USATF 5K Championships featuring the world's largest 5K race prize money purse.

The professional field will be joined by thousands of runners of all ages from around the world in a race through Midtown, from the United Nations on East 42nd Street to the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon in Central Park.

Eyewitness News reporter Sam Ryan will report from the race beginning at 7:45 a.m. and will do a live interview with Chris Miller Divisional Vice President of Global Brand Strategy and Innovation for Abbott.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Countdown to the Starting Line

Eyewitness News anchors Liz Cho and David Novarro will host the 'Countdown to the Starting Line' after Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday night.

Joining Liz and David will be Eyewitness News Meteorologist Brittany Bell with a look at the iconic five-borough course.

In addition, Ryan Field will have more on the top runners to look out for, and Sam Ryan will have an update on this year's exciting Wheelchair Division.

SUNDAY MORNING: Marathon coverage kicks off!

Eyewitness News team coverage of the marathon kicks off at 7 a.m. in Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island with Ryan Field, Sam Ryan, Dani Beckstrom and Brittany Bell.

Ryan and Sam will be at the anchor desk, Dani will have more on the weather conditions for runners, and Brittany will be with the marathoners getting ready to hit the course.

The TCS New York City Marathon will be broadcast to more than 540 million homes around the world in 206 countries and territories through various international broadcast partners, including ABC7/WABC-TV in the New York City area and ESPN2 across the United States.

WABC-TV and ESPN2 have been home to the award-winning broadcast of the world's biggest and boldest marathon since 2013.

Coverage begins at 7 a.m. on Channel 7, and WABC-TV will also stream Find Your Finish on our 24/7 Channel on your connected devices starting at 10 a.m.

Discover more coverage of the 2023 TCS NYC Marathon here.

