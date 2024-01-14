Snow squall threat prompts NYC weather alert as Tri-State enters deep freeze

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Arctic front is sweeping through our region, bringing with it a wind advisory and potential of snow squalls that could threaten driver safety Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the Tri-State area.

Gusty winds are expected to hit areas east and west of NYC around noon.

The arrival of the bitterly cold air marks the start of a brutally cold week that could bring the first notable snow to New York City this season on Tuesday, potentially breaking the 700-day-long snow drought.

The NYC Emergency Management Department issued a Weather Alert for Sunday due to the snow squalls, which are sudden, moderately heavy snowfall that blows snow and strong surface winds.

These squalls could lead to rapid reduction in visibility, gusty winds, and briefly moderate to heavy snow, creating hazardous roadway conditions.

"While the snow squalls we could see are expected to last a short period of time, it could be a hazardous period to be on the roads and we want all New Yorkers to be prepared," said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement.

In New York City, these squall conditions could result in a quick coating to half inch of snow, visibilities around a half-mile or less, and 40 to 45 MPH wind gusts occurring between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

"Our teams will be out early salting our streets, and we will continue to monitor the forecast every step of the way. We are also asking that New Yorkers take their own precautions in an abundance of caution," said Adams.

Roadways may be slick if a squall passes through the city, but temperatures are anticipated to be mild enough to prevent icy roads.

"In light of the forecast, I urge all New Yorkers to be prepared for the possibility of snow squalls on Sunday afternoon," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol.

Of course, this all comes as snow is expected to arrive Tuesday in the Tri-State, bringing along what is expected to be between 1-3 inches of snow beginning overnight Monday through Tuesday.

Tuesday morning commute could be complicated by snow-slickened roads.

