reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: New Yorkers finding ways to stay cool during heat advisory

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- With temperatures rising Sunday, the heat will have many looking for a way to cool off, and for a lot of people that means a trip to the beach.

A heat advisory goes into effect Sunday, starting at noon and lasting till Monday night.

When it gets hot like this, it starts to get dangerous. Those who can't flock to the beach or shore, the city has opened pools and cooling centers.

To help people beat the heat over the next 48 hours:
- 250 new cooking and misting sites will be open in parks
- 300 hydrants will be opened with spray caps installed
- 8 pools have opened city wide, with reduced capacity
- Get your exercise in early
- Drink lots of water
- Wear light-colored clothing
- If you start to feel sick, get inside into air condition.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

In addition, the city is still in the middle of a pandemic, so Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that social distancing ambassadors will be out throughout the city to make sure people are still social distancing at parks and cooking centers.

It's also always important to check on pets and elderly. For a list of more than 200 cooling centers now open, call the city's 311 hotline.

Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citymedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicweathercoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakaccuweather alertcovid 19healthandrew cuomoheat wave
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: NY ICU patients hit low; Florida cases surpass NY
AI cameras may help businesses, schools maintain social distancing
8 NYC public pools, 4 zoos reopen Friday with changes
COVID Updates: Lowest hospitalizations in NY since March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
'Live!' family reacts to Regis Philbin's death
Regis Philbin's farewell to 'Live!" in 2011 | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another possible heat wave
Tips, resources: How to deal with extreme heat
Sources: Kelsey Grammer's daughter, man slashed outside NYC restaurant
Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin
Show More
Regis Philbin on how he wanted to be remembered
A timeline of Regis Philbin's 'record-breaking' life
PHOTOS: Life and career of Regis Philbin
Central Park: Celebrating 40 Years of Commitment and Conservancy
COVID Updates: NY ICU patients hit low; Florida cases surpass NY
More TOP STORIES News