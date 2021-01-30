weather

Winter storm preps: NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment

Snow totals in New York City could reach 6-12 inches
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare their emergency response assets ahead of a winter storm that could bring heavy snow and gusting winds to the Tri-State area.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages.

"I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."

RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.



Road preparations were already underway on Long Island Saturday.

At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits.

"This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."

Curran said the county has 5,000 tons of salt and nearly 1,000 tons of sand at the ready.

RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citynewarknassau countywestchester countynew havensnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
AccuWeather Alert: Cold, calm before the storm
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Extreme cold grips NY area, residents urged to take precautions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect as long-duration winter storm targets Tri-State area
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Show More
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Warden at jail where Epstein killed himself resigns amid new allegations
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
More TOP STORIES News