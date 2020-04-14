Coronavirus News: 10,000 surgical masks donated to Orange County health care workers

Orange County executives accepted 10,000 surgical masks on Monday to be used in the fight against coronavirus.
Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said that the masks will be distributed by the county's Division of Emergency Management to first responders, medical facilities, hospitals, nursing homes, rehabilitation facilities, and assisted living facilities to help address their needs and support their functional operations.
The donation comes from the American Chinese United Care Alliance.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the ACUC has contributed more than $2 million to fighting the virus with funding and donations.
