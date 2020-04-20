Coronavirus News: Trump says Cuomo coming to DC for Oval Office meeting

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Donald Trump announced during his daily briefing that Gov. Andrew Cuomo will meet with him in Washington.Trump said that Cuomo and "some of his people" were going to meet with him in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon.He made the announcement after drawing attention to Cuomo's remarks during his press conference earlier Monday where he mentioned that Trump was right about testing being left up to the states.Cuomo had said there are about 300 labs in New York and it is his job to coordinate those labs."I think the president's right when he says that the states should lead," Cuomo said.Trump said he believes a lot of "good things are happening in New York.""He is coming to the Oval Office tomorrow afternoon," Trump said. "Andrew is gonna be coming in with some of his people. So we look forward to that."