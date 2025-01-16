Brutally cold, potentially snowy week ahead in NYC, Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Big changes are coming over the weekend. A front will usher in the season's coldest weather, with the potential for snow.

Expect some rain Saturday afternoon followed by a chance for snow later Sunday as the bitter cold arrives.

A storm forming in the southeast U.S. will track northeast. Depending on how strong it becomes and the exact track will determine how much snow falls in the Tri-State area.

What follows behind the system will be brutally cold conditions not only here but across the country.

President-elect Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday will be the coldest January 20th presidential inauguration since Ronald Reagan in 1985 - the coldest on record. That swearing-in ceremony had to be held indoors, and the parade was cancelled. The outside temperature at noon was only 7F.

It won't be quite that cold this year with temperatures in the teens and 20s, but a wind chill that will make it feel like 5 to 10 degrees.

Temperatures in the Tri-State area will be similar for the first half of next week.

High temperatures may not get out of the teens on Tuesday in some places with wind chills below zero.

A new storm could track northeastward into the Arctic air later in the week.

The track and intensity of that storm will determine whether any accumulating snow reaches the New York City metro area.

Stay with chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg and the Eyewitness News AccuWeather team for updates over the next several days.

