Coronavirus News: NY Gov. Cuomo to meet with President Trump at the White House

Governor Cuomo has repeatedly said that he needs help from the federal government when it comes to large scale testing which he says is required to reopen the economy in New York.
That is likely what he will talk with the president about when they meet today at 4:00 p.m.
Cuomo said there are about 300 labs in New York.
"I think the president's right when he says that the states should lead," Cuomo said.
Governor Cuomo will most likely ask for help from the federal government in securing different kinds of testing as well as chemicals needed to conduct the test.
"The federal government said from day one, don't worry, we will provide funding to the states. Yes. Don't worry, but I am worried because I have heard this over and over and over again. And my job is very simple. I have one agenda, and one purpose. I fight for New Yorkers. That is my job," Cuomo said.
While over the past few months President Trump and Governor Cuomo have had a rocky relationship, over the past few days they have been complimentary of each other.
On Sunday, Cuomo thanked the president for his help and the president also saying that Governor Cuomo is doing a good job.
Trump said he believes a lot of "good things are happening in New York."
"He is coming to the Oval Office tomorrow afternoon," Trump said. "Andrew is gonna be coming in with some of his people. So we look forward to that."
