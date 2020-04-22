Coronavirus News: Loved ones seek information about nursing home patients

"It's still rampant in the home," said one man who wished to remain anonymous. "With this virus, you don't know if you could catch it again."
His 73-year old mother is a resident at Regency Extended Care Center in Yonkers, which has the highest COVID-19 mortality rate in Westchester County.
According to state figures released on Monday, 30 residents of the center on Ashburton Avenue died after becoming infected.
Earlier this month, the man's mother spent five days at St. Joseph's Medical Center.
"She was severely dehydrated, very low blood oxygen levels, and she was in renal failure," he said.
The woman has since returned to Regency, where she is in isolation. But her son says getting information has been difficult.
"I get nobody," he said. "Nobody at the front desk. Nobody at the nurse's station. It's mind numbing."
Eyewitness News' calls for comment were not returned.
