Extra Time: All eyes on looming NYC rent guidelines vote

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we begin with the debate over rent in New York City.

Tenants of rent-regulated apartments gathered on Tuesday to rally against rent increases.

Originally the Rent Guidelines Board had discussed hikes of nearly 16% on two-year leases.

Eyewitness News reporter Lucy Yang was at Cooper Union where the board was set to meet soon Tuesday night.

Here are the other major headlines from Tuesday's show:

Trump defamation trial

A woman testified Tuesday that Donald Trump molested her with what seemed like "40 zillion hands" on an airline flight in the late 1970s - years before writer E. Jean Carroll says the former president sexually assaulted her at a Manhattan department store.

Debt limit

Facing the risk of a an unprecedented U.S. government default by month's end, President Joe Biden has invited the top four congressional leaders to face-to-face talks at the White House next week. It's the first concrete step toward negotiations on averting a potential economic catastrophe, but there's a long way to go: Biden and Republicans can't even agree on what's up for negotiation.

Border security bill

House GOP leaders introduced a bill to tighten up border security, just days before an expected surge in migrants across the border. A covid-era rule called 'Title 42' allows border authorities to quickly expel certain migrants, but it expires on May 11. That's the same day lawmakers are set to vote on the new border security bill. It proposes an increase in the number of agents at the border and bonus pay for those agents. It would also restart construction of a border wall. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is preparing for the surge by sending 1,500 active-duty troops to the border. They will remain there for at least 90 days to support the Department of Homeland Security in administrative roles.

Dog weed poisoning

Bondi, an 8-month-old toy poodle, had just returned from a walk when he began stumbling. His head wobbled and soon he could barely stand, so his owner, Colleen Briggs, rushed him to the vet. The good doctor quickly made a diagnosis: Bondi was stoned. On his walk, a sniff must have led Bondi to a discarded joint, which he ate.

