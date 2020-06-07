reopen nyc

Reopen News: MTA, retail stores prepare for Phase 1 of reopening in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As New York City prepares for phase one reopening Monday, there are still boarded businesses in Time Square, which questions if some retail stores will open for curbside pick-up as allowed.

Meanwhile, nearly 2 million people prepare to go back to work on mass transit Monday.

The MTA is prepared with new social distancing guidelines in place. Hand sanitizer will be available at stations, while subway stations trains and busses will continue to be sanitized overnight.

New signage with the updated rules will be up in stations like the MTA is asking the public to where masks. Anyone not wearing a mask in mass transit will be provided one.

The MTA is expecting ridership to only be at about 20 percent on Monday.

