Remembering 9/11: Everything to know about the NYC commemoration and how to watch live

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City and the country are marking 21 years since the 9/11 attacks on Sunday.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will host its annual commemoration ceremony to honor the 2,983 men, women, and children killed in the 2001 attacks at the World Trade Center site, the Pentagon, aboard Flight 93, and those killed in the February 26, 1993, World Trade Center bombing.

The commemoration is for family members of the victims, who have once again been invited to participate in this year's reading of the names.

Throughout the ceremony, six moments of silence will be observed, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell, and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.

The Tribute in Light will also shine over Lower Manhattan on Sunday night.

Eyewitness News will provide live coverage of the ceremony beginning at 8:25 a.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

9/11 Ceremony Schedule

The program begins at 8:30 a.m.

8:46 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 11 struck North Tower)

Families of victims of 2001 and 1993 attacks will begin reading the names in pairs.

9:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 175 struck South Tower)

Reading of names continues

9:37 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time AA Flight 77 struck the Pentagon)

Reading of names continues

9:59 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the South Tower)

Reading of names continues

10:03 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time UA Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania)

Reading of names continues

10:28 a.m. - Moment of silence (observance of time of fall of the North Tower)

Reading of names continues

12:30 p.m. - Program concludes

An honor guard made up of individuals representing the FDNY, NYPD, and PAPD will participate in the ceremony.

9/11 Memorial Names: A complete list of the names of the 2,983 victims can be found by using the Memorial Guide at names.911memorial.org.

The Tribute in Light

The Tribute in Light, with its beams of light shining into the night sky, will return as a tribute to all those who were killed on 9/11.

Assembled on the roof of the Battery Parking Garage south of the 9/11 Memorial, the twin beams reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs positioned into two 48-foot squares, echoing the shape and orientation of the Twin Towers.

The installation can also be viewed from a 60-mile radius around Lower Manhattan.

The lights will be on beginning at sunset on September 11 and will fade away at dawn on September 12. There is no formal program.

The lights are best viewed when it is completely dark.

Eyewitness News will provide a live feed of the Tribute wherever you stream ABC 7 New York.

