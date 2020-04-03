Coronavirus

16-year-old basketball star Ryan Ang brings skills online to train students during coronavirus pandemic

By Nancy Kennedy & Toby Hershkowitz
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Ryan Ang, a junior at Hackensack High school and point guard for his basketball team is also a savvy businessman. For over a year he's used his skill set for a profitable side job - teaching others to be better at the game.

"My clientele ranges from kids as young as seven to adults in their 50s," said Ang.

A few years ago, Ang became obsessed with dribbling drills on YouTube. He'd set up cones and practice anywhere, even working on his handles outside the grocery store while his mom went shopping.

Now, a junior guard for the Hackensack Comets, Ang was running drills in a gym and caught the eye of an AAU coach who recommended he become a trainer. Turns out, he' s a slam dunk instructor.

"Athletes loved my training as well as the parents. So that's how my business took off," said Ang.

At first, he did not charge for his lessons, but as he gained more clients, he started charging $25 per hour-long session. Then in mid-March, when New Jersey schools were forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ryan's clients still wanted to continue their instruction.

"I had to bring my training to a halt because I did not want to jeopardize my safety and their safety," said Ang. "I had to transfer over to online training sessions."

Ryan took his lessons to the internet but stopped charging and opened to anyone who wanted to enjoy some hoop action.
Though he's no longer making money, the live online training videos Ang posts on social media are resonating with his devotees.

"I've gotten positive feedback," said Ang of the parents who have given him feedback. "I like what you're doing. My kid's active instead of being on their phone and just sitting on the couch."

Ang's longterm dreams, however, extend beyond basketball.

"I'd love to play for college. And when I'm in college, I'd also like to major in nursing. That's one of my plans," said Ang.

On the court or off, it's clear Ang is driven by a desire to help those around him.

"It's time for me to give back to my community," said Ang. "It's such a blessing to see kids continue to work hard, even in times like these."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshackensackcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirus helpsocial superstarscoronavirussocial mediacoronavirus outbreakhigh school sportsonline chatcool kidsbasketballsportscoronavirus tipssocial distancinghigh schoolfamilygood sportsoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Ill-fated cruise ships awaiting approval to dock in Florida
LIVE | Nassau Co. COVID-19 update amid 'troubling surge'
Join us: Help aging New Yorkers through this crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2,900 dead, more than 100K positive COVID-19 cases in NY
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
US employers cut 701,000 jobs, ending record hiring streak
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
'We are running out of time,' Mayor de Blasio warns
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
7th NYPD officer dies from coronavirus
Show More
Teacher in Brooklyn is 1st NYC teacher to die of COVID-19
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
Rockland County Executive Ed Day wants containment zone
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
Sick, quarantined MTA workers lead to packed subway trains
More TOP STORIES News