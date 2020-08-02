Coronavirus News: Woman assaulted in New Jersey Staples in dispute over face mask speaks out from hospital bed

Margot Kagon says she was using one of the fax machines inside the store in Hackensack Wednesday afternoon when she noticed the woman using the machine next to her was not wearing a face mask.
She says when she asked the other woman to wear her mask -- she cursed at her.
"When she started cursing me out I said, 'well you're endangering everyone.' So that's when she took it upon herself to leave her little cube area and come in mine, but she's, face-to-face with me, without the mask on properly," Kagon said.
Kagon recently had a liver transplant and uses a cane as she recovers.
"I held up my cane so she couldn't go any more forward. I didn't touch her with it. At some point, she grabbed the cane and threw me and it on the floor," Kagon said.
Security cameras captured the assault:
Kagon says she broke her knee, which required a steel plate to be put in and has been told by doctors that she won't be able to put weight on her leg for seven to 10 weeks.
Police are still searching for the other woman.
Kagon says she hopes they find her.
"I hope karma gets her. You know I hope the police find her because I'm pressing charges. I hope that the police are- that she's terrified by the notion of the police coming to her job and arresting her. I'm sorry, I have no sympathy for her whatsoever," Kagon said.
Hackensack police are asking anyone with information or who may be able to identify the attacker to contact CrimeStoppers at 844-466-6789.
7 On Your Side goes to mayor after NYC nurses slammed with parking tickets
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address