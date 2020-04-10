Coronavirus News: Nurse at hospital in Staten Island dies from COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Mary Ellen Porter, a nurse who worked at Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, has died due to coronavirus.The hospital issued a statement on Thursday regarding the loss of their colleague."Mary Ellen personified the level of commitment and compassion that we strive for every day at Richmond University Medical Center," the hospital said. "She was a dedicated nursing professional in our hospital for many years and she made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of her colleagues and patients during her time with RUMC. While her guiding hand, humor and everyday presence will be sorely missed, her memory will live on in our hearts and minds forever. We extend our deepest condolences and sincerest prayers to Mary Ellen's family."