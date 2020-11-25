coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Staten Island: Orange zone restrictions take effect

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Sonia Rincon
SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) -- Small business owners speak out after orange zone restrictions went into effect on Staten Island on Wednesday.

People are lining up for their pre-Thanksgiving COVID tests on Staten Island, hoping not to bring the virus to dinner with whoever they're seeing on Thursday.

The hope is to drive down the numbers that landed part of the island in in an orange zone.

Those restrictions began Wednesday, and business owners tell Eyewitness News that they are crippling.

RELATED | Newark's 10-day stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid rising COVID cases
EMBED More News Videos

The advisory is in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Newark.


"Nobody can come inside like 25% it was before," Woodrow Diner Owner Magdy Kheir said.

With the southern part of Staten Island in the orange zone, indoor capacity went from 25% to zero at restaurants like the Woodrow Diner.

At nearby Sunset Pizza, customers can no longer sit with their slices.

"Definitely really tough. It's not fair that people can go to the north shore and eat and people over here, we gotta take out our tables and chairs and nobody can sit down inside," said Christopher Caputo, the owner's son.

"The restaurants are following the rules, and they invested so much into outdoor dining and everything else," Staten Island resident Joe Giunta said.

Gyms and salons, already struggling, are closed and so are schools.

The mayor on Wednesday, promised a reopening plan for schools next week, indicating it will be geographic.
EMBED More News Videos

Candace McCowan has more on the school closures.


"Let's go school by school, because it's the way we can at least get started," de Blasio said.

Special education would come back first, followed by Pre-K and elementary, with a lot more testing.

"If you could test every student in the state, every day, that would be the optimal, right? But you can't. You just don't have enough tests," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "So we have to correlate our testing capacity with the desire to keep schools open safely. "

As people line up for COVID tests, Cuomo says Thanksgiving will be a real test.

Staten Islanders like Joe Degregorio, who's in his 80s, tell us gatherings will be small.

"Very quiet, family, six people, total. I'm hoping the police don't shut us down," Degregorio said. "Six is ok, I believe, right?"

It's gatherings without masks, large and small, that people blame for driving up Staten Island's test positivity rate, not businesses and schools.

The mayor said in order for schools to reopen, parents will need to provide consent forms if they haven't already, so that their kids can be randomly tested.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystaten islandsouth beachcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus staten islandcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsmall businesshospitalrestaurantsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
NYC launches small business support for low-income communities
As cases surge on Staten Island, restaurant declares 'autonomous zone'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police pursuit through several boroughs ends in crash, suspect arrested
Car careens out of control, slams into NYC restaurant
With less than 2 months left in office, Pres. Trump pardons Flynn
NYC plan to reopen schools coming next week, mayor says
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Driver killed in violent, multi-vehicle crash identified
Judge dismisses effort to hold up homeless move from Lucerne
Show More
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
COVID Live Updates: Caution urged for Thanksgiving
NYC launches small business support for low-income communities
Newark's stay-at-home advisory takes effect amid COVID surge
Born Free: Watch tiny Rockefeller owl's big release back into wild
More TOP STORIES News