Tiempo: Celebrating history and preparing tomorrow's students

In this episode of Tiempo, celebrating the return of an important museum, plus preparing for a summit for college hopefuls.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, the Hispanic Society Museum and Library re-opens in early April following some major renovations.

The museum houses a remarkable collection of art and books on Spanish, Portuguese, and Latin American history and culture.

We'll talk to the museum director about the re-opening and the special programs and tours they will offer.

The annual New York City Latino College Expo and Leadership Summit is around the corner.

We've had the founder of the expo on the show each year for at least two decades. In fact, if you saw our special 40th-anniversary show, you saw Antonio Aponte then and now!

The mission of the event remains the same - help high school students and families access valuable college resources.

The expo recently partnered with a local newspaper to write monthly articles with more tips to further guide families, and it's bilingual!

