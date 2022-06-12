tiempo

Tiempo: National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Tiempo: Celebrating Puerto Rico

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Puerto Rican Day Parade is back in person after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

In this episode of Tiempo, we look at all the festivities for the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and some special surprises along the parade route.

The parade celebrates the island's culture, pride, and heritage, but the mission also includes empowering the Puerto Rican community through education.

That's why the parade board established a scholarship award program.

Each year for the past several years, parade organizers have awarded 100 academic scholarships, with each one valued at $2,000.

We have a conversation with Jason Macias, from the parade board's education committee, and with Melanie Valentin and Glendaliris Torres, two of this year's scholarship winners.

