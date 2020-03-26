Coronavirus News: 4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space

Manhattan - Park Avenue will close between 28th Street and 34th Streets.
Brooklyn - Bushwick Avenue, between Johnson Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Queens - 34th Avenue, from 73rd Street to 80th Street
Bronx - Grand Concourse, between East Burnside Avenue and 184th Street
They will be closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Monday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's likely to close "up to two streets per borough."
Officials say the move is important for everyone's overall health.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus