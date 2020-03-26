coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four streets across New York City are being closed to traffic to promote more social distancing and give people more walking space.

Manhattan - Park Avenue will close between 28th Street and 34th Streets.
Brooklyn - Bushwick Avenue, between Johnson Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Queens - 34th Avenue, from 73rd Street to 80th Street
Bronx - Grand Concourse, between East Burnside Avenue and 184th Street

They will be closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's likely to close "up to two streets per borough."

Officials say the move is important for everyone's overall health.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions

Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthnypdfdnycoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkfirefighterspolicecovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
Where to find testing centers in NY, NJ, CT
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, medical workers fighting coronavirus pandemic
Nurse among 280 coronavirus fatalities in NYC, cases surpass 20K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
Nurse among 280 coronavirus fatalities in NYC, cases surpass 20K
1st coronavirus death among homeless population in NYC
Man robs Bronx subway station dressed as MTA cleaner
AccuWeather: Bright sunshine returns
Show More
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
US coronavirus death toll tops 1,000
Clintons order pizza for White Plains Hospital staff
NBA All-Star from NJ's emotional video about mom's fight with coronavirus
Coronavirus spread in NY may be slowing, Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News