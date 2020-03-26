Coronavirus News: 4 NYC streets closed to traffic, open for social distancing space

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Four streets across New York City are being closed to traffic to promote more social distancing and give people more walking space.Manhattan - Park Avenue will close between 28th Street and 34th Streets.Brooklyn - Bushwick Avenue, between Johnson Avenue and Flushing AvenueQueens - 34th Avenue, from 73rd Street to 80th StreetBronx - Grand Concourse, between East Burnside Avenue and 184th StreetThey will be closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Friday to Monday.Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's likely to close "up to two streets per borough."Officials say the move is important for everyone's overall health.