Up Close: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy addresses phase one reopening

Governor Phil Murphy joins Bill Ritter to discuss the long battle to bend the curve on the number of cases and now plans to slowly reopen the state.
Dr. Jen Ashton shares her insights on the increasing number of children affected by a mystery childhood disease linked to COVID-19 - What we know and don't know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.
Plus, with fewer flights and few drivers paying tolls, the Port Authority is facing financial problems. Executive director Rick Cotton joins us.
Segment 1 featuring Governor Phil Murphy is above.
Segment 2: ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton
Segment 3: Executive Director of the Port Authority Rick Cotton
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address