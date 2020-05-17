up close

Up Close: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy addresses phase one reopening

By and Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Up Close this week, a closer look at the pandemic in New Jersey.

Governor Phil Murphy joins Bill Ritter to discuss the long battle to bend the curve on the number of cases and now plans to slowly reopen the state.

Dr. Jen Ashton shares her insights on the increasing number of children affected by a mystery childhood disease linked to COVID-19 - What we know and don't know about multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children.

Plus, with fewer flights and few drivers paying tolls, the Port Authority is facing financial problems. Executive director Rick Cotton joins us.

Segment 1 featuring Governor Phil Murphy is above.

Segment 2: ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton
EMBED More News Videos

Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome seen in children during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Segment 3: Executive Director of the Port Authority Rick Cotton
EMBED More News Videos

Rick Cotton addresses budget issues facing the agency and the need for funding.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citynew jerseyhealthpmiscoronavirusreopen new jerseypediatric multi system inflammatory syndromeup closecoronavirus pandemicport authoritycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, Dr. Jennifer Ashton on Up Close
Bill Ritter announces his COVID-19 recovery, his return to news on Up Close
Dr. Jennifer Ashton and James O'Neill on Up Close with Bill Ritter
Former opponents grade Bloomberg's debate performance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC beaches will not reopen for Memorial Day weekend
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Capital, Western NY regions hit criteria to reopen
The story of the pandemic captured in photos
One of these New Yorkers could be the next 'American Idol'
Cuomo encourages NYers to address mental health amid coronavirus crisis
NYC reaches COVID testing goal; 1,000 tracers by end of month
Show More
Churches begin to open in Newark for private prayer, confession
Tropical storm Arthur becomes first named storm of season
2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list
AccuWeather: More clouds, cooler
Key indicators falling, but NYC beaches will remain closed
More TOP STORIES News