reopen nyc

Reopen News: US Open tennis tournament to be held in NY in August without fans

By HOWARD FENDRICH

Rafael Nadal reacts after scoring a point against Daniil Medvedev during the men's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis championships Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FLUSHING, Queens -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the U.S. Open tennis tournament will held in late August as part of the state's reopening from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Tennis Association had decided to go forward with its marquee event in New York City without spectators, pending an OK from the state.

Like many sports leagues, the professional tennis tours have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The U.S. Open normally is each season's fourth and final Grand Slam tournament but would be the second of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

"We're excited about the U.S. Open, (which) is going to be held in Queens, Aug. 31 through Sept. 13. It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV - and I'll take that," Cuomo said at his daily briefing in Albany. "The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that's going to take place."

The French Open was postponed from May and currently is scheduled to start a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

Even with the go-ahead from the state, one significant question remains for the U.S. Open: Which players actually will participate?

Such top names as both No. 1-ranked players, Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty, and defending men's champion Rafael Nadal, have expressed reservations about heading to Flushing Meadows, where an indoor tennis facility was used as a temporary home for hundreds of hospital beds at the height of the city's coronavirus crisis.

Already ruled out, regardless: Roger Federer, who has won five of his men's-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles at the U.S. Open but announced recently that he is out for the rest of the year after needing a second arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

With international TV contracts - including an annual average of $70 million from ESPN alone - helping offset the loss of money from ticket sales and other onsite revenue, and facing a recession that already led to the recent elimination of more than 100 jobs at the USTA, the association's board decided to go forward with its marquee event despite concerns about COVID-19 and international travel.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES

New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityflushingqueensus openmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemictenniscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
Coronavirus Updates: 5 NY regions enter Phase 3, NJ begins Stage 2
Woman goes home after spending 6 weeks fighting COVID-19
What to do if you're still missing your stimulus money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds daily briefing
Wandering 5-year-old leads to discovery of murdered woman in NJ
Trump signs executive order on police reform
Woman, 92, speaks out after random attack; suspect arrested
Bicyclist fatally struck by MTA bus on Upper East Side
'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD says
Revamped LIRR app tells riders which train cars are crowded
Show More
Nathan's hot dog eating contest will be held, but without crowd
First drug proves able to improve survival from COVID-19
Man arrested in 2 attempted rapes on NYC subway
NASCAR driver races in 'Back the Blue' car
Man shot at Bronx subway station, police search for gunman
More TOP STORIES News