Coronavirus NY: New vaccination sites set to open

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More vaccination sites are set to open across New York today, as the state expands its COVID-19 vaccine program.The move comes with word that 30 percent of New York City's healthcare workers are choosing not to get vaccinated.One of the current vaccination sites is the Gotham Health clinic, located not far from Yankee Stadium in the Melrose section of the Bronx.The clinic provides COVID-19 testing both to community members and to health care workers. It is operated by New York City Health and Hospitals.Over the next few days and weeks, pop-up sites at school buildings and other locations in New York City will join the list of vaccination sites in the city.The goal is to increase the numbers that city and state officials agree have been disappointing.Only about 33 percent of the 900,000 vaccine doses distributed in New York State have been administered. That number is lower in New York City.Mayor Bill de Blasio said he takes full responsibility.But he also said Governor Andrew Cuomo's threat to take away any unused vaccine from city hospitals is not going to get them to speed this up.The governor doubled down on that threat Tuesday."For those hospitals that have it already, use it or lose it, you won't get any more and you can be fined," Cuomo said. "Going forward, we just won't use those hospitals again."Mayor de Blasio is looking ahead to his goal to have 1 million people vaccinated in New York City by the end of the month."What you're going to see are a place where anyone can come any hour of the day, get a free vaccine, get it quickly," he said. "Sites will be, again, in all five boroughs, but we need State approval and support to move this effort. We have the capacity. We have the personnel. We need support."One of the big critics of the slow rollout is the United Federation of Teachers.The city's teachers union says it wants to organize its own administration of vaccines for teachers and school staff and to get that to happen sooner rather than later.It's looking at the FDNY, which has already vaccinated 3400 members since it is administering the doses on its own and not using the hospital systems.Currently, the vaccination process is still only open to health care workers, including outpatient practitioners and school nurses.And despite the fact that 30 percent of these people have indicated they either don't want it or want to wait before receiving it, appointment schedules at the places where it is available today, are booked solid.So if you are a health care worker looking to get your shot and you do not already have an appointment for today, officials say try for tomorrow.