Weather Or Not: What's behind this snowless winter?

On this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg" we dive into what could be causing our unseasonably warm winter.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg," we explore the root causes of why this winter has been so warm and snow-free.

Jeff Smith speaks to Judah Cohen from Verisk AER who breaks down some reasons for our balmy winter.

Cohen says three top suspects are likely to blame: La Nina, the polar vortex's position and climate change.

There is some hope for snow lovers leading into the latter half of winter. Lee talks to AccuWeather's lead long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok about the possibility of snow before spring takes hold.

In this special, Lee also shares Eyewitness News archival footage of historic storms, as a reminder of everything we've been missing this year. And, of course, you never know!

Previous Episode Weather or Not: Where's winter -- and will it show up?

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip