Miracle: Dad frees 7-year-old trapped after tree decimates NJ home during Tropical Storm Isaias

When the enormous oak tree fell on Greg Ramirez's Wharton home, in an instant the world went dark.
"Everything just went black," he said.
His 9-year-old son was right next to him and easy to find in the rubble, but his daughter Mia was several feet away and buried in debris.
Related: Power problems could last days across NJ after Isaias wreaks havoc
The house was collapsing around them, as gas and dust filled the stifling summer air. His prayer would have to be quick.
"'God, take everything away from me,'" he said. "'Take my house, take my things, help me find my daughter...help me take my family out, and I'll be OK.'"
He waved his hand in the dark above the pile of rubble -- it was hopeless of course. But hopeless is where prayers are answered.
"I'm reaching with my left to see if I can feel her, because I couldn't see her," Ramirez said. "Her little hand grabbed my hand. I grabbed with full force, and I yanked her out. She got scratched when I yanked her out."
Related: Uncleared trees remain hazard in Queens after Isaias, outages mostly resolved
He got both his kids outside and left them with a neighbor. His fiance was still upstairs, and he went back inside to help her out. The house was demolished and a total loss. But the family is safe.
"I think that's why I'm OK losing everything," he said. "Because I found my daughter, I got my family out, and the rest is just material stuff.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family back on its feet. Still, they are just grateful for what they call a miracle.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list