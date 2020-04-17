coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Hospital in Westchester creates 'Butterfly Wall' for recovered COVID-19 patients

By Eyewitness News
WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) -- A hospital in Westchester County has found a unique way to celebrate its patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

White Plains Hospital has created what's being called a Butterfly Wall.

For every patient who has been treated at the hospital for coronavirus and is now recovering, a butterfly is placed on the wall.

There are about 400 butterflies posted so far.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkwhite plainswestchester countyroad to recoverymedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carecommunityvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
LI woman deals with cancer diagnosis amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Coronavirus: California vs. New York - A timeline of two states
Nursing home families feel helpless as death toll climbs
More TOP STORIES News