Coronavirus News: Yonkers cancels all city-sponsored events through June 30

Mayor Mike Spano said the cancellations also include community events requiring Yonkers police or parks department special events permits.
"The steps we have taken over the last six weeks need to be extended through June in order to further protect our residents," he said. "The decision to cancel events does not come lightly as I know many of these events celebrate our diversity and love for our city and each other. We must remember that our health and well-being must come first in these very uncertain times. I look forward to the time, hopefully in the near future, when we can all resume a normal way of life which includes many of these celebrations."
Scheduled events canceled through June include all Yonkers Office of Veterans Affairs events, cultural parades and flag raisings and boys and girls clubs sports events.
Organizations that may have already submitted special events permits to the city will be refunded their permit fees.
Residents should contact the Yonkers Parks Department at 914-377-6450 or email Dinorah.Marshall@yonkersny.gov to redeem a special event permit refund.
For continued updates and information on COVID-19 in the City of Yonkers, visit YonkersNY.gov/coronavirus.
