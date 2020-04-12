coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Yonkers police officer dies of coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A member of the Yonkers police department has passed away from the virus.

Detective William Sullivan died on Saturday due to complications associated with COVID-19.

A 25-year member of the force, Detective Sullivan was known as a devoted family man who leaves behind his wife Eileen, a daughter Jacqueline and his son Will, who's also in the police department.

