Coronavirus News: Yonkers police officer dies of coronavirus

Detective William Sullivan died on Saturday due to complications associated with COVID-19.
A 25-year member of the force, Detective Sullivan was known as a devoted family man who leaves behind his wife Eileen, a daughter Jacqueline and his son Will, who's also in the police department.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus