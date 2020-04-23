Coronavirus News: 7 On Your Side Investigates 311 complaints amid COVID-19 pandemic

7 On Your Side Investigates crunched the complaint information since the pandemic started in March and compared it to complaints filed during the same time period last year. The information suggests a majority of people are keeping their distance, but it also shows some negative consequences of the crisis as well.
Wither fewer people driving, illegal parking complaints are down 36%, parking meter complaints down 61 %, and blocked driveway complaints have been cut nearly cut in half.
Plus, the buildings around those vehicles are cleaner. The city has experienced a 62% drop in graffiti complaints, while complaints about indoor and outdoor air quality have also dipped dramatically.
But the numbers aren't all positive.
With more people at home, the city's 311 data shows more people are complaining about their noisy neighbors, and more people are concerned about the homeless. There has been a 42% increase in calls for homeless assistance compared to the same time last year.
And with some many businesses shutdown, commercial noise complaints have been cut by more than half. However, one of the biggest changes is in taxi complaints, which are down 79%.
For possibly the first time, many New Yorkers are looking forward to seeing the number of complaints rise in the weeks ahead. It would be a sign that life is getting somewhat back to normal in the Big Apple.
----------
