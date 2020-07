Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese

EMBED >More News Videos A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February.

EMBED >More News Videos It overwhelmed the health care industry, it put millions out of work, it drowned social services in an ocean of need and threatened the food supply Americans had long since taken for granted. At the apex of the crisis and for the weeks that followed, no part of life, or even what followed life, was spared.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED >More News Videos As if living through a global pandemic wasn't hard enough... enter a brand new skin issue. It's called Mask-Ne (Mask Acne).

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Diocese of Brooklyn is preparing parishioners for the return of Mass this weekend.Shaking or holding hands won't be allowed.Meanwhile, beaches are open for swimming in New York City, but one of the changes made for the holiday weekend are for beachgoers to wear a face mask when not in the water.In New Jersey, Hoboken will start up an Open Streets program to help promote social distancing throughout the holiday weekend.Fourth of July festivities will look a bit different this year as New York City beaches enforce stricter efforts to maintain social distancing.Also, the Diocese of Brooklyn resumes Mass this weekend.Leaders removed the hymnals from the pews, but they encouraged worshippers to use their phones to reference prayers and lyrics.The diocese will continue to offer live broadcasts for people who feel sick or worry about attending church.Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is developing multiple plans and contingencies for a safe return to school in the fall The mayor says 75% of parents surveyed want to send their kids back to school in September, and precautions being taken include daily deep cleaning of schools, face covering and social distancing requirements, and hand washing stations.Alternate Side Parking will be suspended next week, through July 12, and the Staten Island Ferry will go back to pre-COVID rush hour service Monday, offering rides every 15 minutes between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Additionally, 20-minute service will be offered between 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. and 3:50 p.m. - 4:50 p.m. The High Line will reopen to the public with limited capacity on July 16 after temporarily closing in March to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The High Line , working with NYC Parks, also issued visitation protocols to ensure that visitors can maintain social distancing in full accordance with city guidelines.Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that 918 COVID-19 tests came back positive on Thursday.Those 918 positive tests represent just 1.38% of the 66,392 test results reported to the state.Total hospitalizations were under 900 for a fifth day, falling to 857.Cuomo also announced nine new deaths related to COVID-19.Hoboken will start up an Open Streets program to help promote social distancing throughout the holiday weekend.The plan gives people more space for outdoor activities along the city's waterfront on Sinatra drive and other nearby streets.Permitted activities include biking, walking and jogging, however congregating is prohibited. Face masks are required.Murphy signed an Executive Order raising the limit on crowd size for outdoor gatherings to 500 people, effective Friday. Limits on all indoor gatherings, which are 25% of capacity, but with a maximum of 100 people, remain unchanged.He said indoor pools may reopen at 25% capacity with social distancing in place.New Jersey reported 539 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 172,356. An additional 27 deaths brings the state toll to 13,251.A federal lawsuit has been filed to make mail-in voting for the November election available to all eligible voters in Connecticut. An executive order signed by Governor Ned Lamont allows voters to use absentee ballots in the August 11th primary. But that order expires before November 3rd.Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that the state reported more than 11,000 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and just 0.6% were positive. Connecticut administered more than 80,000 tests over the last week and the percent of positive cases was under 1% each day.Lamont said airline bookings into the state are down significantly since New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut issued a travel advisory for incoming travelers from 16 states that have a high positive test rate to undertake a 14-day quarantine.Rockland County officials announced a coronavirus cluster Wednesday linked to a house party in West Nyack. Officials say there have been at least eight confirmed cases, with one test pending, in West Nyack and New City.The patients are mainly among young adults in their 20s, who were connected to the party on June 17. Officials say the party host was already symptomatic, and since the initial party, there were at least two other parties with some common attendees.A new study has shown evidence the coronavirus was circulating in New York City in the beginning of February. The research conducted by Mount Sinai found New Yorkers had antibodies to the virus as early as February 23.That would mean they would have been infected with the virus about two weeks earlier. The first confirmed case was on March 1.The new study has yet to undergo formal review, but experts say the work is credible and backs up what many believed.The U.S. is "going in the wrong direction" with the coronavirus surging badly enough that Dr. Anthony Fauci told senators Tuesday some regions are putting the entire country at risk - just as schools and colleges are wrestling with how to safely reopen.With about 40,000 new cases being reported a day, Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said he "would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around."