Coronavirus info for families: Education, consumer well-being tips

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We've compiled a list of educational resources, activities, consumer advice, safety resources and more need-to-know info while you stay at home in the Tri-State area with your family. Click here to see fun ideas to keep your family entertained while you're at home.

EDUCATION
400 sites in New York City are open for students to get three meals a day. You can find a location on the website schools.nyc.gov.

MAINTAINING LEARNING: Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19


NYC arts, libraries offer digital classes for kids amid COVID-19

Financial help for college students amid COVID-19

High school seniors turn to virtual college tours amid coronavirus

Using the maps created by 7 On Your Side Investigates, you can scroll over each state to explore the Wi-Fi divide by district or search for a specific school district in your area and see the percentage of households without computers and without high-speed internet access.

New York


New Jersey


Connecticut


ACTIVITIES

Alvin Ailey Dance Theater offering online performances, classes

Apollo Amateur Night accepting digital submissions

Teen basketball star brings skills online to train students

Kids can train with an Olympian with Rising NYRR program

Stay connected during coronavirus pandemic with virtual bar trivia

2 dads use improv to help kids have fun during pandemic

SHOPPING, CONSUMER

What to do if your event is put on hold due to coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

How to stay safe when going out in public for essentials

COVID-19 food safety tips

Amazon stops accepting new grocery delivery customers amid surging demand

Coronavirus update: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Protect yourself: Better Business Bureau warns of coronavirus-related scams

How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak

Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic

Here's how to preserve groceries longer

DIY

How to make homemade face masks

The dos and don'ts of homemade face masks

No-Sew Face Mask

How to make face masks from materials found at home

From scarves to HEPA filters, what kind of face covering is best?

Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair

Tips to cutting your own hair during coronavirus shelter-in-place

Mom shares fun tie-dying tips for kids

WORK-LIFE BALANCE

Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Here's how the new paid sick leave requirements work

How to be productive at home working with kids

Can't stop worrying about the coronavirus? Find time to unplug, experts say

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy

Kids in coronavirus quarantine: How to keep children comfortable, entertained

Would you give up personal data to return to work amid coronavirus pandemic?

KEEPING YOUR FAMILY SAFE

Families turn to virtual therapy for kids during COVID-19 crisis

New e-book aims to explain coronavirus to children

Tips for parents on speaking to children about coronavirus

Can pets contract COVID-19?

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus

CHILDCARE

Suffolk County launches free childcare for essential workers

LIST: Free daycare for kids of 1st responders, healthcare workers in Westchester
