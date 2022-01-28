Connecticut braces for snowy winter nor'easter

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11517579" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports from Woodbridge, after Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in New Jersey ahead of the winter storm.

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- Residents and officials across Connecticut are bracing for a powerful winter storm expected to produce blizzard conditions Friday and Saturday.A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for much of the area from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Saturday, with a wide range of accumulations and near blizzard conditions both possible for a period on Saturday.Gusty winds as high as 45 mph could bring down tree branches and cause power outages, and hazardous driving conditions should be expected overnight Friday into Saturday.The Office of Public Safety is urging everyone to stay off the road, but if travel is necessary, drivers are urged to prepare for slippery roads and use extreme caution while driving.Connecticut DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti said that Metro-North trains will run very limited service Saturday, Amtrak will not be operate, and public transit buses won't be running.Gov. Lamont said a tractor-trailer ban will be in effect, in coordination with other states.In Stamford, acting Mayor Jeff Curtis declared a snow emergency effective at 6 p.m.The Snow Emergency will require the removal of all vehicles on designated snow emergency streets, and city parking garages will be open and free of charge from 6 p.m. until Sunday at 6 p.m."Light snow is now forecast to spread slowly into the state beginning late tonight, with little to no impact on this evenings rush hour commute," Curtis said. "However, we are declaring a snow emergency now to give residents time to prepare and get their cars off the streets. Heavy snow is predicted to make overnight Friday and Saturday travel hazardous and I encourage all residents to stay home to allow road crews to clear the streets. High winds may lead to downed trees and wires and residents should be prepared, charge cellphones, and make sure you have a plan if the power goes out."----------