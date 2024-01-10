Lodi streets flood as Saddle River crests, some residents evacuate

LODI, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Saddle River crested and spilled into the streets of Lodi, New Jersey, causing flooding in some homes and spurring people to evacuate in some cases.

Neighbors are seeing the impacts of the winter storm as the floodwater rises by the minute, creeping right onto the doorstep of those living on Money and Sidney streets.

As the water rose, Eyewitness News saw a family evacuate their 92-year-old mother-in-law to safety.

The family worked together to wheel their loved one through the water from their doorstep.

At one point, they weren't able to make their way on the outskirts of the home by using the sidewalk, as the water deepened.

They had to cut through the back of another neighboring home just to make sure they were safe.

The family said since 1999, this has happened about five times, changing the way that they live.

They say anytime it rains they are watchful as the Saddle River could potentially rise, with water pouring into their homes, and streets left flooded. The family is frustrated.

"Help us, help us. We've lived on the street 90 years. My mom and dad were on the street 90 years, so we need some help. Somebody needs to help us," said Marisa, an evacuating resident.

"It's just too much water, you can only do so much. They do truly their best but you know, it is what it is," said Al Chasey, a neighbor.

Drivers had attempted to drive through the water before the roads were blocked off.

