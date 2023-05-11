Extra Time: Inside the 13-count indictment against Rep. George Santos

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we unpack the 13-count federal indictment against Long Island Congressman George Santos, who has pleaded not guilty.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we unpack the 13-count federal indictment against Long Island Congressman George Santos.

Santos surrendered Wednesday morning to face federal charges of fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and false statements.

Santos pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon during a 10-minute arraignment and was released on $500,000 bond after surrendering his passport.

Here are the other major headlines from Wednesday's show:

'Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,' Mayor Adams says

Mayor Eric Adams give his first substantial comments on Jordan Neely's chokehold death in a closed press event that was live-streamed on Wednesday.

Adams would not comment about whether he believed the Marine veteran who held Neely in the chokehold should be charged, instead he focused on reform and how to better support the city's homeless and mentally ill.

Rockland, Orange counties continue to fight NYC migrants' arrival

New York City notified Orange and Rockland counties that it would start sending 30 asylum seekers to each county starting Wednesday, and keep sending migrants until the two hotels in the counties reach capacity.

Rockland County responded by obtaining a temporary restraining order from a judge, blocking the Armoni Inn and Suites in Orangetown from accepting the asylum seekers.

FDA advisers vote in favor of OTC birth control pill

A birth control pill is one step closer to being sold over the counter.

Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted on Wednesday in support of people to buy the drug name Opill without a prescription. The panelists unanimously agreed that people would be able to use Opill safely and effectively without help from a health care worker.

