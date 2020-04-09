coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Catholic Charities hands out 1,600 meals in the Bronx

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Catholic Charities of New York marked Holy Thursday by distributing 1,600 meals to food insecure New Yorkers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 400 boxes of food and bags of produce were handed out outside the Betances Community Center in the Bronx.

Each box contained meals for approximately four people, and personal care supplies, household items, and pet supplies were also available.

Additionally, each box included information about accessing food assistance, social services, and employment opportunities, and as well as information on how to participate in the 2020 census and the importance of doing so to secure funding for their community.

To keep everyone safe, the distribution was hosted outdoors with a staggered pick-up schedule to avoid crowding.

Boxes were also being delivered to senior residents unable to leave their homes due to the virus.

Catholic Charities Community Services and RDC Development, which is a joint venture between Wavecrest Management and MDG Design + Construction, organized the event.

This Holy Week, New York is seeing record unemployment and increased food insecurity because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, executive director of Catholic Charities, attended the distribution and spoke about New York's increasing food insecurity in the wake of massive layoffs, how the archdiocese is aiding needy New Yorkers through this crisis, and the importance of charity in this scared time of the year for Christians.

Organizers said the event would not have been possible without generous donations from Fresh Direct.

CLICK HERE for more information or to donate to Catholic Charities.

