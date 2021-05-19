Trio of workers named MTA Heroes of the week for Mental Health Awareness Month

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10603169" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This week's MTA Heroes include a mother-daughter duo that have served the public for years.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is celebrating a trio of workers as our MTA Heroes of the week, for providing critical support during a year that's been so challenging.During Mental Health Awareness Month, we celebrate Annette, George and Barbara.They are part of the MTA's Occupational Health Services and Office of the Chaplain teams.Together, they have gone above and beyond to provide counseling and support services to the transit workforce.Thank you for all the work you've done and all the people you've helped along the way.