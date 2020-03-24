Coronavirus News: NJ's first lady announces Pandemic Relief Fund

This new nonprofit organization will gather resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's vulnerable communities.
"The COVID-19 virus has already had far-reaching societal ramifications that have overwhelmingly and disproportionally impacted low- to-middle-income residents and New Jersey's small business community," said Murphy. "We are committed to the task of identifying the most effective interventions, determining community needs, and raising essential funds and awareness as we battle this challenge."
One hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic. The Fund's administrative costs are supported by grants received explicitly for that purpose.
Additional information regarding grant guidelines and applications will be posted shortly on the organization's website, www.NJPRF.org.
Watch Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopee Goldberg, Carli Lloyd, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and First Lady Tammy Murphy in their launch video.
The organization says you can follow them on social media at #BandTogetherNJ.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus