Coronavirus News: NJ's first lady announces Pandemic Relief Fund

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The first lady of New Jersey, Tammy Murphy, announced the launch of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) on Tuesday.

This new nonprofit organization will gather resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's vulnerable communities.

"The COVID-19 virus has already had far-reaching societal ramifications that have overwhelmingly and disproportionally impacted low- to-middle-income residents and New Jersey's small business community," said Murphy. "We are committed to the task of identifying the most effective interventions, determining community needs, and raising essential funds and awareness as we battle this challenge."

One hundred percent of donations received online by NJPRF will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable, supporting organizations that provide essential services and aiding those on the front line of the pandemic. The Fund's administrative costs are supported by grants received explicitly for that purpose.

Additional information regarding grant guidelines and applications will be posted shortly on the organization's website, www.NJPRF.org.
Watch Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopee Goldberg, Carli Lloyd, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and First Lady Tammy Murphy in their launch video.

The organization says you can follow them on social media at #BandTogetherNJ.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
