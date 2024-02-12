The brunt of the storm is expected when most children would be making their way to school.

New York City Schools to go remote due to winter storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The nation's largest school district will move to remote learning on Tuesday due to the expected winter storm and winter storm watch for New York City.

There is a winter storm warning for parts of the Tri-State area with a mix of rain and snow on the way.

Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday the city's public schools would utilize their remote learning setup on Tuesday.

"We're expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning. As a result, all (NYC public schools) will move to remote learning tomorrow." he posted on X.

All Catholic Elementary Schools in the Archdiocese of New York will be closed Tuesday. The day will be a "traditional snow day" with no remote instruction. This includes Catholic schools in New York City and the upper suburban counties.

Archdiocesan High Schools operate independently, so high school families need to follow instructions from their individual schools.

Elsewhere, Yonkers Public Schools will be closed Tuesday and all afterschool programs, including afterschool child care programming, will be canceled.

