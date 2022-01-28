snow

Blizzard warning: NJ coast prepares for nor'easter's worst

New Jersey's coastal communities are preparing for the worst
EMBED <>More Videos

THE LOOP | Live NYC weather and traffic cams

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's coastal communities are preparing for the worst, as a powerful nor'easter takes aim at the Tri-State area.

Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for these areas along the Jersey shore: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic County; Coastal Ocean County; Eastern Monmouth County; Ocean County; Southeastern Burlington County; and Western Monmouth County.

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

Other parts of the state are now under a winter storm warning, including Passaic, Bergen, Union, Hudson, Hunterdon and Morris counties.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has scheduled a storm preparations briefing for 11:30 a.m.



Across the Garden State, NJDOT was getting ready for the storm.

"It'll be well over 2,000 pieces of equipment and well over 3,000 individuals who'll be out working across all of the highways," said NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

A Blizzard Warning does not reference the amount of snow, though the Jersey shore is expected to see a huge amount.

The Blizzard Warning is issued for three or more hours of:

- Gusts 35mph or greater
- Falling or blowing snow
- Visibility less than a 1/4 mile

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew jerseywinter stormsnow
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SNOW
NY area urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter approaches
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
Tracking the nor'easter: The art of the forecast
TOP STORIES
Final farewell for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera | LIVE
Winter Storm Update: Tracking the nor'easter
NY area urged to prepare for snow, wind as nor'easter approaches
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
10 injured after snow-covered bridge collapses in PA
Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Show More
COVID Updates: Kids 5-11 need to be fully vaxxed for NYC indoor venues
Appellate Court hearing in New York over mask mandate's legality
Parents livid after 9-year-old girl left locked outside school in cold
Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
Exclusive: Hate crime victim speaks out after attack in NYC
More TOP STORIES News