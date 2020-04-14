coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: NJ Transit mourns bus operator who died of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced the death of a bus driver due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Bus operator Philip Dover served thousands of customers across New Jersey for more than two decades.

He joined the ranks in 1996 and Gov. Phil Murphy said he was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union.

"Philip served NJ - and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years - with distinction. Our hearts are with his family," Murphy said.



New Jersey Transit tweeted that Dover will be deeply missed.

