Coronavirus News: NJ Transit mourns bus operator who died of COVID-19

Philip Dover was a @NJTRANSIT bus operator, having joined the ranks in 1996. He was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union. Philip served NJ – and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years – with distinction. Our hearts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/KU9xazLhHp — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 13, 2020

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit announced the death of a bus driver due to COVID-19 on Monday.Bus operator Philip Dover served thousands of customers across New Jersey for more than two decades.He joined the ranks in 1996 and Gov. Phil Murphy said he was a proud member of the Amalgamated Transit Union."Philip served NJ - and the thousands of riders who depended on him over the past 24 years - with distinction. Our hearts are with his family," Murphy said.New Jersey Transit tweeted that Dover will be deeply missed.