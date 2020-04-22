Coronavirus News: 30 patients, 2 employees die of COVID-19 at NJ nursing home

Two employees at the Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center have also died, officials announced Tuesday.
Oakland's mayor said she is now in contact with the center.
New Jersey has begun posting data online on the state's nursing homes, which have been hard hit.
All of the state's roughly 400 facilities have at least one positive coronavirus case. There have been about 1,700 deaths at these facilities, or about 40% of the death toll.
