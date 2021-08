Storms ahead of Henri lead to NYC's wettest hour on record, flooding throughout Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos The Central Park "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert' did not resume on Saturday night after severe weather brought everything to a halt.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Storm cleanup will take place throughout the city after Henri unleashed an unrelenting amount of rain.A tree came down in the 800 block of Ditmas Avenue, landing on at least one car and blocking the roadway.Crews were able to remove the middle part of the tree that was blocking the street, but there is still more work to be done.This comes after a historic night of rain and lightning in New York City that shut down the long-anticipated Homecoming Concert in Central Park 60,000 people were expected to attend.The big headliners didn't get to take the stage.The mayor called it off around 7:30 p.m., after vowing all day the show would go on despite the impended Henri.Crowds were told to standby in hopes the storm would pass.Instead, what happened next was one of the rainiest hours on record in New York City.According to the National Weather Service, New York City recorded its wettest day since 2014 as 4.45 inches of rain fell in Central Park.Nearly all of that fell during a two-hour window, between 10 and 11 p.m. Central Park saw 1.94 inches - the wettest hour on record for New York City.And then an additional 1.84 inches fell from 11 p.m. to midnight."It was just sprinkling at the time and then they were like, get out, you got to leave," a concertgoer said."The rain was going to stop, they were going to start the concert, finish it and everything was going to be fine. Everybody was reluctant, we didn't know whether to leave or not," another concertgoer said.If you're headed to a city beach Monday, there is no swimming allowed. There will be staff to enforce the swimming ban. Share your weather photos and videos , and Eyewitness News may show them on TV or any of our digital and social platforms----------