Coronavirus News: Paterson, NJ police officer dies from COVID-19 complications

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey police officer who was a father of two died Sunday morning from complications related to the novel coronavirus.The Paterson Police Department announced the passing of 34-year-old Francesco Scorpo. He leaves behind a wife of six years, Kristina, and two sons, 4-year-old Francisco Jr. and 6-month-old Santino.Officer Scorpo joined the Paterson police force on July 20, 2015, serving in both the Patrol and Traffic Divisions."Officer Scorpo was a dedicated public servant who served our profession and our community with pride, honor and distinction," the Paterson Police Department said in a statement.He is survived by his father Sebastiano "Sam" Scorpo and his mother Anna."A dedicated son, husband and father, Officer Scorpo, was a family man who cared so very much about people and his profession," the statement read. "He will be remembered not only for being an exemplary police officer, but as an exceptional and very special human being."