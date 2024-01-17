Friday's winter storm could bring another 1-3 inches of snow to NYC, Tri-State

Winter storm live updates: Another round of snow possible Friday in New York City, Tri-State

The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

THE LOOP | NYC Weather and Traffic Cams The Loop: Your live look at weather and traffic

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm hitting the Northwest with snow, ice, and rain into midweek will race across the nation and likely bring another round of snow to New York City and the Tri-State to end the week.

With bitter cold gripping the area, the storm could bring accumulating snow by midday on Friday.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith says a general 1"-3" is likely, which will make roads and sidewalks slippery given the cold temperatures.

New York City's snowless streak came to an end earlier this week with more than an inch of snow in Central Park. That storm also brought a widespread 1-3 inches across the Tri-State..

Some of the coldest air of the winter so far will arrive this weekend in the wake of the storm.

Temperatures will struggle into the 20s in New York City on Saturday and the wind chill will make it feel like the single digits.

Latest AccuWeather Forecast

Jeff Smith has the AccuWeather forecast for the Tri-State area.

Stay with Eyewitness News and the AccuWeather team for updates.

WINTER STORM LIVE UPDATES

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.