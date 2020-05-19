Educating Latino's on COVID-19, challenges with remote learning

Keeping children engaged has become a challenge in a remote learning environment.
An elementary school teacher in New Jersey's biggest city enlightens us about the challenges she faces educating children virtually.
Most of the children in her class only speak Spanish.
Also, delivering food to families in need during the pandemic includes many undocumented immigrants.
Several other immigrants are pitching in by delivering free meals.
And, a recent coronavirus survivor is also a doctor on the frontlines.
Dr. Johanna Contreras from Mount Sinai Hospital wanted to share her story with us to help educate the Latino community, a high risk group, about protecting themselves, especially as we approach a slow re-opening of New York City.
Segment 1 is above.
Segment 2:
Segment 3:
Segment 4:
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address