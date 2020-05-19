Educating Latino's on COVID-19, challenges with remote learning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6196412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres speaks with Dr. Johanna Contreras from Mount Sinai Hospital to educate the Latino community on COVID-19

Joe Torres speaks with Yamila Lopez, a teacher from East Ward Elementary School in Newark.

Joe Torres speaks with a Newark teacher on the challenges with remote learning.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic forced schools in our area to close and students to learn from a distance.Keeping children engaged has become a challenge in a remote learning environment.An elementary school teacher in New Jersey's biggest city enlightens us about the challenges she faces educating children virtually.Most of the children in her class only speak Spanish.Also, delivering food to families in need during the pandemic includes many undocumented immigrants.Several other immigrants are pitching in by delivering free meals.And, a recent coronavirus survivor is also a doctor on the frontlines.Dr. Johanna Contreras from Mount Sinai Hospital wanted to share her story with us to help educate the Latino community, a high risk group, about protecting themselves, especially as we approach a slow re-opening of New York City.