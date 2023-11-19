Tiempo 11/19/23: The need for stable housing for NYC asylum seekers

On this episode of Tiempo, we focus once again on the migrant crisis in New York City.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, we focus once again on the migrant crisis in New York City.

As of last week, there are over 136,000 asylum seekers who have come through the city's intake system since spring 2022.

Currently, there are at least 65,600 in the city shelter system's care and we impact of that continues to be felt.

The city opened 210 sites, including 17 large-scale humanitarian relief centers and last week families began being placed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn until it can find more permanent housing - unpopular and controversial for a few reasons.

Joining us to talk about the need for permanent, stable housing for asylum seekers is Murad Awawdeh, Executive Director at The New York Immigration Coalition.

Also, with Thanksgiving travel in full swing, we talk to holiday travel expert Katie Nastro to discuss what to expect this year traveling to Latin American countries and the Carribean.

